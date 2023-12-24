When the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Josh Downs score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs' 84 targets have led to 57 catches for 631 yards (45.1 per game) and two scores.

Downs has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 19 0

