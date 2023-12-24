Should you wager on Kylen Granson finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson's 23 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 270 yards (22.5 per game) and one TD.

In one of 12 games this year, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 1 6 0

