Will Michael Pittman Jr. Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Pittman Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Pittman's stats on this page.
Pittman's season stats include 1062 yards on 99 receptions (10.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 143 times.
Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pittman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|143
|99
|1,062
|468
|4
|10.7
Pittman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|97
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12
|8
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|11
|9
|77
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|14
|9
|109
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|2
|83
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|13
|8
|40
|1
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|8
|8
|64
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|13
|10
|107
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|16
|11
|105
|1
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|11
|8
|95
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|5
|4
|78
|0
