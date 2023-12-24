When the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox's 14 targets have led to nine catches for 125 yards (11.4 per game) and three scores.

Alie-Cox has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 2 1 Week 15 Steelers 3 2 21 1

