Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly OVC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Morehead State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 101-39 vs Alice Lloyd
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UT Martin
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs William Woods
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 90-69 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: L 75-64 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Little Rock
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 90-60 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 65-54 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: L 80-48 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 81-50 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: L 82-51 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: Little Rock
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: W 81-54 vs Rockford
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 85-64 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
