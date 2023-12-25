The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Bucks average 12.6 more points per game (124.6) than the Knicks give up (112).

Milwaukee has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 112 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Knicks average only 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks give up (118.8).

New York has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 125.7 points per game, compared to 122.8 per game on the road.

Milwaukee is ceding 118.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (118.8).

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.1 fewer treys per game (14.3) than on the road (14.4). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (39.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks score 113.8 points per game at home, 1.3 fewer points than on the road (115.1). On defense they give up 108.1 per game, 6.5 fewer points than away (114.6).

At home, New York gives up 108.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 114.6.

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (23.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Foot

Knicks Injuries