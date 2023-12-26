On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Houston Rockets (11-9) square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).

The Pacers are receiving 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are receiving 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 20.5 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 54.0% from the field.

Fred VanVleet averages 16.7 points, 8.5 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Jalen Green posts 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.5 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pacers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Pacers 109.4 Points Avg. 128.5 105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.2% Field Goal % 51.0% 35.9% Three Point % 38.2%

