Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status - Pacers vs. Rockets Injury Report December 26
The Indiana Pacers (14-14) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, as they ready for their Tuesday, December 26 game against the Houston Rockets (15-12) at Toyota Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Pacers are coming off of a 117-110 loss to the Magic in their last outing on Saturday. Haliburton scored a team-leading 29 points for the Pacers in the loss.
Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.4
|3.8
|12.0
|Jalen Smith
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee/Heel
|10.1
|5.2
|0.8
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Illness)
Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN
