The Indiana Pacers (14-14) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pacers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 122 - Pacers 114

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-8.3)

Rockets (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.4

The Pacers (14-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70.4% of the time, 20.4% less often than the Rockets (19-8-0) this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 87.5% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (46.2%).

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 37% of the time this season (10 out of 27). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (21 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 7-1, while the Pacers are 7-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA in points scored (126.5 per game) but second-worst in points conceded (125.8).

Indiana is the second-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.8) and eighth in rebounds allowed (42.6).

At 30.6 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.

With 12.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Indiana is 13th and ninth in the NBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38%.

