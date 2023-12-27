Henry County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Henry County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eminence High School at Cloverport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.