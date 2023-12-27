Jessamine County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Jessamine County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Jessamine County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metcalfe County High School at East Jessamine High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
