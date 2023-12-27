Kenton County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kenton County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian School at Whitefield Academy
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Madonna Academy at Leslie County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.