Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kenton County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calvary Christian School at Whitefield Academy

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27

4:15 PM ET on December 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Villa Madonna Academy at Leslie County High School