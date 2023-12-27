The USC Trojans are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The matchup will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. An over/under of 58 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. USC matchup.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline USC Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 58 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 57.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

USC has covered three times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

