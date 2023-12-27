Player props are available for Sebastian Aho and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 38 points (1.1 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 34 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 27 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists in 34 games.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly's 13 goals and 14 assists add up to 27 points this season.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 31 points. He has 13 goals and 18 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2

