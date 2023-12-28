Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Edmonson County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edmonson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Jessamine High School at Edmonson County High School

  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Campbellsville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.