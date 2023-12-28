Fayette County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fayette County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian Academy at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sayre School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
