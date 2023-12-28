High school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Francis Parker at Berea Community High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28

1:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Beattyville, KY

Beattyville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfe County High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28

3:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Simon Kenton High School at Butler Traditional High School