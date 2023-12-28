Madison County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Madison County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Berea Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berea Community High School at Oneida Baptist Institute
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Oneida, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.