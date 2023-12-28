Central Division rivals face one another when the Chicago Bulls (10-16) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at United Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 26.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per game (second in league).

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Buddy Hield is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 26.9% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

DeMar DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Coby White puts up 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Patrick Williams averages 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Andre Drummond averages 6.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.8 boards.

Pacers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Pacers 109.7 Points Avg. 128.4 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 125.5 44.7% Field Goal % 50.7% 36.4% Three Point % 37.9%

