Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan and others in the Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls matchup at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +120) 12.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 25.5 point total set for Haliburton on Thursday is 0.7 more than his season scoring average (24.8).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12 assists per game, 0.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Myles Turner's 16.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Thursday's prop total.

He collects 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 27.5-point prop total for DeRozan on Thursday is 5.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.4.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's assist average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 17.7 points Coby White has scored per game this season is 6.8 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

White has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

White's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.