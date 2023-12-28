Pike County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pike County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckhorn High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
