Tyrese Haliburton will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his last game, a 123-117 win against the Rockets, Haliburton tallied 33 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

In this article, we dig into Haliburton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.8 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists 12.5 12.0 12.5 PRA -- 40.7 38.5 PR -- 28.7 26 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.0



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Bulls

Haliburton has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 16.1% and 16.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.6 threes per game, or 21.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.4 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.4 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 27.4 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 36 19 5 13 1 0 2

