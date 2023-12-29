Cumberland County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Kentucky today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumberland County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.