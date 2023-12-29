Can we count on Dante Fabbro lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

