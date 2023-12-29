Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
Can we count on Dante Fabbro lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.