Friday's game between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 94-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 94, Eastern Kentucky 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-31.2)

Purdue (-31.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Purdue is 9-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Kentucky's 1-8-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers have hit the over in nine games, while Colonels games have gone over four times.

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 84.7 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and conceding 79.8 per contest, 341st in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the country at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 38.2 its opponents average.

Eastern Kentucky hits 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.3.

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Colonels commit 13 per game (280th in college basketball) and force 13.7 (71st in college basketball).

