The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank sixth.
  • The Colonels' 84.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.3 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.
  • The Colonels are conceding fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (87.6).
  • At home, Eastern Kentucky sinks 9 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than on the road (32.8%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky L 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy L 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama L 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Lipscomb - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 Austin Peay - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

