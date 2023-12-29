Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) face the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 5.4 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leland Walker: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 8.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 24.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Braden Smith: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|20th
|85.6
|Points Scored
|88.1
|12th
|135th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|272nd
|26th
|42.0
|Rebounds
|46.0
|3rd
|97th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|15.1
|3rd
|110th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.6
|88th
|18th
|18.0
|Assists
|17.6
|25th
|173rd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.0
|266th
