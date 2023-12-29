Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) will play the Samford Bulldogs (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Samford Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
