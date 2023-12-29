The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels allow (61.9).
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Samford is 6-1.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Colonels average are 17.9 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58.5).
  • Eastern Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.
  • This season the Colonels are shooting 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
  • Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
  • Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Tennessee State W 79-69 Gentry Complex
12/17/2023 @ Chattanooga L 52-44 McKenzie Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 57-48 Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Samford - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/4/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
1/6/2024 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.