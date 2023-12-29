The Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Forsberg vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In 12 of 35 games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Forsberg has a point in 23 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 18 of 35 games this year, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 35 Games 1 38 Points 0 16 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

