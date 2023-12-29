Friday's game that pits the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at Rupp Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-67 in favor of Kentucky, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 83, Illinois State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-16.2)

Kentucky (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Kentucky has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois State is 6-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 8-3-0 and the Redbirds are 5-6-0.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 90.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is grabbing 38.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7 per outing.

Kentucky connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) at a 41.4% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per game its opponents make at a 32.2% rate.

The Wildcats rank ninth in college basketball with 108.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 146th in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (32nd in college basketball play), five fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (45th in college basketball).

