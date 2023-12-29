How to Watch Kentucky vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Redbirds allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds rank 138th.
- The Wildcats put up 90.6 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 65.4 the Redbirds give up.
- Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.4 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kentucky performed better at home last season, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.