The Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Illinois State matchup.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Kentucky (-19.5) 149.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Wildcats' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Illinois State is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Redbirds and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Kentucky is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

