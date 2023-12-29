The Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl as touchdown underdogs on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. This game has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Clemson game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Kentucky vs. Clemson statistical matchup

Clemson Kentucky 405.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (101st) 279.1 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (43rd) 180.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 225.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 24 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Clemson leaders

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 1,066 yards (88.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Davis has scored seven touchdowns, with 29 receptions for 317 yards.

In 12 games, Devin Leary has passed for 2,440 yards (203.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.9%.

In the passing game, Dane Key has scored five TDs, catching 38 balls for 553 yards (46.1 per game).

Kentucky leaders

In 12 games for the Tigers, Cade Klubnik has led the offense with 2,580 yards (215.0 yards per game) while putting up 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.0% completion percentage.

Klubnik has made a difference with his legs, scrambling for 194 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

As a runner, Phil Mafah has accumulated 894 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Will Shipley has rushed for 798 yards (66.5 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Tigers in 2023.

In the receiving game, Shipley has reeled in 29 balls on 38 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

