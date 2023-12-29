The Kentucky Wildcats are significant underdogs (+7) in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Clemson Tigers. The game will kick off from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Kentucky vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Clemson has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

