Kentucky vs. Illinois State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) meet the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 12.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darius Burford: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|6th
|90.6
|Points Scored
|66.2
|326th
|217th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|60th
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.8
|133rd
|275th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|11th
|10.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|259th
|8th
|19.6
|Assists
|11.3
|310th
|12th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13.5
|302nd
