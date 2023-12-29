The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena as heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -20.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points.

Kentucky has an average total of 164.4 in its contests this year, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky (7-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 9.1% more often than Illinois State (6-5-0) this season.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 8 72.7% 90.6 159.1 73.7 139.1 152.1 Illinois State 2 18.2% 68.5 159.1 65.4 139.1 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 25.2 more points per game (90.6) than the Redbirds give up (65.4).

Kentucky is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 7-4-0 0-2 8-3-0 Illinois State 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Illinois State 14-4 Home Record 8-7 6-3 Away Record 3-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

