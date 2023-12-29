Kentucky vs. Illinois State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena as heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-20.5
|148.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- In eight games this season, Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points.
- Kentucky has an average total of 164.4 in its contests this year, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wildcats are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Kentucky (7-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 9.1% more often than Illinois State (6-5-0) this season.
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|8
|72.7%
|90.6
|159.1
|73.7
|139.1
|152.1
|Illinois State
|2
|18.2%
|68.5
|159.1
|65.4
|139.1
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats average 25.2 more points per game (90.6) than the Redbirds give up (65.4).
- Kentucky is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|7-4-0
|0-2
|8-3-0
|Illinois State
|6-5-0
|0-0
|5-6-0
Kentucky vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Illinois State
|14-4
|Home Record
|8-7
|6-3
|Away Record
|3-9
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.