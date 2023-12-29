Leslie County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Leslie County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leslie County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leslie County High School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.