Letcher County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Letcher County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon High School at Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Jenkins, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
