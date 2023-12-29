How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MARQ.
Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.1% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Norse are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 324th.
- The Norse's 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 7-2.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Kentucky scores 82 points per game at home, and 65.9 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Norse are allowing eight fewer points per game at home (66.7) than on the road (74.7).
- At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|W 94-59
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 92-56
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
