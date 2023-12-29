Union County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Union County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.