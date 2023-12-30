The High Point Panthers (10-4) look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

This season, Bellarmine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 44th.

The Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Bellarmine is 4-1.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is scoring more points at home (75 per game) than on the road (63).

The Knights are giving up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (77.9).

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drains fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (30.9%).

