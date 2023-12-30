The High Point Panthers (10-4) will be attempting to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the High Point vs. Bellarmine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline FanDuel High Point (-8.5) 141.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. High Point Betting Trends

Bellarmine has covered three times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

High Point has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Panthers games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

