Bellarmine vs. Ohio December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will meet the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Knights Hall. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hope Sivori: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Hayley Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 7.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
