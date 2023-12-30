Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 120-104 win over the Bulls, Hield put up 19 points and six rebounds.

We're going to break down Hield's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 19.6 20.4 PR -- 16.9 17.6 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.3



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Hield has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.9 threes per game, or 19.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 16th in possessions per game with 106.3.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.3 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 23 15 6 4 5 0 0 4/5/2023 22 13 2 6 3 1 0 1/11/2023 32 31 8 0 7 0 1 12/18/2022 28 23 3 3 5 0 1

