Two skidding clubs meet when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. Both teams have lost three in a row.

In the past 10 games for the Predators, their offense has put up 28 goals while their defense has conceded 32 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (17.2% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Capitals 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-110)

Capitals (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 19-16-1 this season and are 5-1-6 in overtime games.

Nashville has earned 17 points (8-5-1) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned four points (2-9-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Predators have earned 35 points in their 22 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 9-7-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 8-8-1 (17 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Predators went 10-8-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 31st 2.3 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 10th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 28th 28 Shots 30.2 17th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 30th 11.83% Power Play % 20.31% 17th 10th 82.69% Penalty Kill % 76.27% 25th

Predators vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

