Will Eastern Kentucky be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Eastern Kentucky's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-0 NR NR 163

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

Eastern Kentucky's signature win this season came on November 18 in a 68-64 victory over the UAB Blazers. Antwainette Walker, as the top point-getter in the win over UAB, compiled 20 points, while Ivy Turner was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

59-54 at home over Samford (No. 226/RPI) on December 29

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 275/RPI) on December 6

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 315/RPI) on November 11

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 327/RPI) on December 15

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on December 19

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Colonels have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Colonels have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Eastern Kentucky is facing the 302nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Colonels have seven games left against teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

EKU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

