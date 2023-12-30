Will Luke Schenn light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schenn has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:55 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

