The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.
  • Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
  • Marquette has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Creighton has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.
  • The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.7.
  • At home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (70.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Creighton sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

