The Murray State Racers (3-9) will aim to halt a six-game losing run when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Blue Raiders have lost three games straight.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.

Murray State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Racers are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders sit at 244th.

The Racers score 71.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 67.4 the Blue Raiders give up.

Murray State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State is averaging 74.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (67).

The Racers are surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (73.5) this year.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State has played worse at home this year, draining 6.7 threes per game with a 29% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage on the road.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule